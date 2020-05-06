FLORENCE Betty Warren Wyman, 68, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after a brief illness.Betty was born in Florence, a daughter of Elizabeth "Betty" Warren Blackmon Wyman and the late Col. Henry Roydon Wilson Wyman. She graduated from Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, VA, and Southern Seminary in Buena Vista, VA. She worked in her family's dry-cleaning business in Richmond, VA, and photography studio in Florence.Betty was an Army brat and loved travelling around the world. She was a voracious reader and loved her family and pet fiercely.She was a member of Central United Methodist Church.Survivors include her mother, Betty Warren Blackmon Wyman of Florence; her sister, Caroline (Walter) Wyman Edwards of Darlington; her niece, Hannah (Matthew) Edwards Maynard of Marion, NC; and her nephew, Hank Edwards of Darlington. She was predeceased by her father; her twin brother, Henry Roydon Wilson Wyman, Jr.; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Jennings Blackmon of Florence, and Mr. and Mrs. John Henry Wyman of New York.A private graveside service will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
One killed, two injured in collision at Church Street and Cheves Street
-
Woman killed by alligator in SC was doing homeowner's nails
-
More stores reopening at Magnolia Mall in Florence
-
'THIS IS GOODBYE' : Phil Odom wanted his death to help doctors understand the coronavirus
-
Graduation plans for Florence One high schools announced
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.