FLORENCE Betty Warren Wyman, 68, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after a brief illness.Betty was born in Florence, a daughter of Elizabeth "Betty" Warren Blackmon Wyman and the late Col. Henry Roydon Wilson Wyman. She graduated from Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, VA, and Southern Seminary in Buena Vista, VA. She worked in her family's dry-cleaning business in Richmond, VA, and photography studio in Florence.Betty was an Army brat and loved travelling around the world. She was a voracious reader and loved her family and pet fiercely.She was a member of Central United Methodist Church.Survivors include her mother, Betty Warren Blackmon Wyman of Florence; her sister, Caroline (Walter) Wyman Edwards of Darlington; her niece, Hannah (Matthew) Edwards Maynard of Marion, NC; and her nephew, Hank Edwards of Darlington. She was predeceased by her father; her twin brother, Henry Roydon Wilson Wyman, Jr.; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Jennings Blackmon of Florence, and Mr. and Mrs. John Henry Wyman of New York.A private graveside service will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.

