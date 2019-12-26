PAMPLICO -- Betty T. "Doll" Bennett, 92, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Commander Nursing Center in Florence. Mrs. Bennett was born on October 1, 1927 in Pamplico, daughter of the late D. Henry Turner and Elizabeth Page Turner. She was a graduate of Pamplico High School and attended Columbia College. Mrs. Bennett was a lifetime member of Pamplico First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Choir and Sunday School. She was retired from Plowden Motors where she served as Bookkeeper for over 40 years. She loved being a grandmother and was known for her delicious Sunday family lunches. Surviving are her children, Bruce (Mary) Bennett and Retta (Dale) Hanna, both of Pamplico; grandchildren, Buffie (Jason) Eaddy of Johnsonville, Summer (Steven) Matus of Kenner, LA and Bennett (Robbie) Hanna of Myrtle Beach; great grandchildren, Austin Eaddy, Emily Eaddy, Zoie Eaddy, Scarlett Matus, Carter Durham, Sloan Hanna and a special caregiver, Mia Cooper, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her grandson, Mitch Hanna, and his wife, Jennifer; four sisters, Celeste Myers, Hilda Poston, Jean Cox and Mary Frances "Pie" Moore; two brothers, Hugh Turner and Charles Turner.Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, December 27, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton. A private burial will be at Woodside Cemetery, Pamplico.The family will receive friends immediately following the service. The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Commander Nursing Center for their loving care. Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, 1203 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
