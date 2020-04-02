MULLINS -- Betty P. Moore, age 80 of Mullins, passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020. She was born one of ten siblings to the late "Hub" Perritt and Mary Perritt on March 4, 1940. Betty worked as an X-ray Technician and for many years as a bank teller; however, her passion was being a loving Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, homemaker, and friend. She was a strong independent person with a steely resolve and a big heart, who consistently placed other's needs ahead of her own. She provided love and support for those who knew her and those in need. Betty enjoyed cooking, fishing, planning and hosting family events as well as spending time with family and friends. Although, she enjoyed visiting and laughter with family and friends, she was a tireless, selfless, and loving caregiver. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.She is predeceased by her late husband Jack Moore of Lake City. Betty is survived by her three children; Debbie Sattane (Michael), John Kinlaw (Glenda), and David Kinlaw (Vivian); four grandchildren, Reid Flowers (Caroline), Bart Flowers (Joanna), Alex Kinlaw, and Grant Kinlaw; a great-grand child, Adalynn Flowers; three siblings, Clara Mozingo, Ray Perritt (Faye), and Faye Perritt; three stepchildren, Roy Moore (Debbie), Sherri Moore, Dwayne Moore, and Timmy Moore- deceased(Stacy); six step-grandchildren and numerous loving family members and friends.The family is having a private burial and will announce any future services.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
