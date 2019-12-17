SOCIETY HILL -- Betty "Billie" McLain Freeman, 78, died December 6, 2019. She retired from a lifelong career as an office accounting administrator with various manufacturing facilities from SC to Florida.She loved her family more than life it's self and was happiest when she was surrounded by a house full of laughter. Some of her most favorite things included working with computers, getting her hair done, fancy clothes, dancing, watching game shows and Gunsmoke, and mountain dew.She was a good-hearted woman who shared her home and her love to anyone who needed her. She helped raise too many nieces and nephews too count, and considered them all her babies. She gave unconditional love to her "chosen" babies, Bo, Julie and Gene. She adored and was adored by her grandkids John, Will, Amber and Jimmy. And her life was completed with the blessing of her great grandbabies, Christopher and Anne-Marie. She was faithful to the one and only love of her life, Carroll, for over 60 years. She was special beyond words and loved to the moon and back.Surviving is her husband, Carroll Freeman of the home, a son, David (Kim) Freeman of Orlando FL, daughter, Julie (Jay) Keith of Camden, SC, grandchildren, John Freeman. Will Keith, Amber (Chris) Andrews, and Jimmy Kelling, sister, Myrtle (Jim) Rice of Virginia Beach, VA, brothers, Clyde "Buck" (Rachel) McLean and Wilson "Rab" (Kaye) McLain of Bennettsville.She was preceded in death by Son, Carroll Eugene "Gene" Freeman, parents, Clyde and Matha Thompson McLain, brothers, James "Bud" (Sue) McLain, Prentiss "Sambo" (Kathy) McLain, sisters, Martha "Dot" McLain French and Carolyn Faye "(Earl) Roscoe.The family will receive friends, 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Kiser Funeral Home, Cheraw, SC.A funeral service will be held 6:00 PM, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Kiser Funeral Home, Cheraw, SC.Visit kiserfuneralhome.com to send an e-condolence.
