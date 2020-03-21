CHARLOTTE, NC - Betty H. Nichols, (NeeNee, Nana), 84, passed away on March 16, 2020. She was born in Fayetteville, NC January 15, 1936 to Alex and Lucy Watson. Betty was raised by Ed and Bertha Hickey in Florence, SC. After graduating from Columbia College she married the late James Guy Nichols, Jr. They moved to Charlotte where she resided for more than 50 years.Betty is survived by her only child, Michael (Lisa) Nichols of Charlotte and her two grandchildren, Alyssa (14) and Shane (12); as well as stepson, Rocky Nichols; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends. Betty enjoyed spending her time at the beach, the mountains, and weekends at Gamecocks Football games. She was an avid Shagger and loved her weeks at the S.O.S. Following her husband's death in 1982, she remained very active and spent a lot of her time travelling with her friends to many places around the globe. She especially cherished her time with the nieces. She was never known to be without a dog, even up until the end her dog, Joey was at her side. Betty was a devoted UNC Tar Heel Fan. Betty was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and siblings: Evellyn Grimsley, Mary Elizabeth Carroll, Edna Smith, Betty Lou Parrott, and Bubba Hickey and a very special friend, Joel Wall. The family would like to extend a huge thanks to the homecare agency, Right at Home Care of Gastonia. Special thanks to Bill Osborne, Christine Wyatt, Denise Brown, and Samuel Jordan who provided excellent care in Betty's last three years. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or a charity of your choice.Condolences may be offered at www.harryand bryantfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.