Betty Coleman Turbeville, age 83, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Betty was born in Marion, SC, the daughter of James B. and Carolyn Coleman. Betty graduated from Rains High School as salutatorian and also graduated from Columbia Business College, in Florence, SC. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time at the coast and was a faithful member of All Saints Anglican Church. Surviving are her husband, DuPree Turbeville; son Russell Turbeville (Melonie) of Rock Hill, SC; two granddaughters, Carolyn Miller (John) of Simpsonville, SC; and Rebekah Turbeville of Waxhaw, NC; and nephew Van Martin of Atlanta Ga. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Turbeville, and sister Margaret Martin. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Reedy Creek Church cemetery. Memorials may be made to All Saints Anglican Church, 1425 Cherokee Rd. Florence, SC 29501.

