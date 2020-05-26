Betty Carolyn Joyner, 84, of Florence, SC passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.Mrs. Joyner was born in Florence Co., SC a daughter of the late William Herbert Jeffords and Elizabeth Keith Jeffords Cox. She retired from Turner Manufacturing as a Supervisor of Shipping and was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Will "A.W." Joyner; brothers, William Herbert Jeffords, Jr., Thomas A. Jeffords, and Francis M. Jeffords, and sister, Barbara Jean Smith Polites.Surviving are her sons, Terry Will (Ann) Joyner and Robert Vinson Joyner, both of Florence; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1011 S. Parker Drive, Florence, SC 29501.Although the family will not be present, for those who wish to pay respects to Mrs. Joyner, you may do so between the hours of 10:00 am 4:00 pm Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.A private graveside service will be held at Florence Memorial Gardens.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Joyner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.