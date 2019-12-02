Mary Elizabeth Kerns MacMillan, 96, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Mrs. MacMillan was born in Gloucester, VA, to William Vernon Kerns and Anne Ruth Minor Kerns, the 3rd of their 6 children. After completing high school in Gloucester, Bettie moved to Richmond, VA, to attend Smithdeal Massey Business College, where she first met her sweetheart, Jim. They married after Jim returned from WWII. Bettie held several office jobs in Richmond and also at Virginia Tech, while Jim finished his engineering degree. They lived in several Virginia towns and in Luxembourg City in Europe, but primarily in Florence, SC. Bettie was one of a small group of ladies who independently trained as Hospice Volunteers and then encouraged McLeod Hospital to get involved. She served as a Hospice Volunteer for 32 years, also serving on the McLeod Hospice Advisory Board. Bettie is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, James Robert MacMillan and their daughters: Barbara Samaha (Tommy) of Little River, SC; Grace Patterson (Pat) of Florence, SC; and Carolyn Gray (Jimmy) of Ravenel, SC. She will also be missed by 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A funeral service directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Highland Park United Methodist Church. A private Entombment will take place at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. The family is grateful for the loving care of Pee Dee Gardens Assisted Living Community and, of course, McLeod Hospice. Memorials may be made to Highland Park United Methodist Church or McLeod Hospice.
