LAKE CITY -- Bethea Mims age 74, died Friday February 21, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Floyd Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Thomas Cemetery directed by Floyd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Floyd Funeral Home. Born in Florence County he was a son of the late Wardie Bethea Mims and Janie Coker Mims. he was a retired farmer, r and attended Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church.He was preceded in death by a sister, Sondra Mims.He is survived by two sisters, Janalyn (Russell) Miles of Scranton, Debra Welch of Lake City.Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.
