Funeral services for Mrs. Bessie H. Rose will be conducted 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Wayside Chapel Baptist Church with interment to follow in Florence Memorial Gardens. She died on Sunday, January 19th in a local hospital after an illness. Bessie was born on February 19, 1928 in Cades, SC to the late Gadsen and Candace Graham Hanna. She was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County, and was formerly employed for 15 years with Universal Manufacturing Company in Paterson, NJ.She was married to the late Ambers Rose for 67 years, and the union had eight children, four of which preceded her in death.She was a member of Wayside Chapel Baptist Church, where she served as Deaconess on the Missionary Ministry. Survivors include her children: David (Jeredine) Rose, Barbara Rose, Kenneth Rose and Debra Rose of the home; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; an adopted niece, Lela Mae Cooper of Plantation FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Viewing will be from 1:00-6:00 this evening at the funeral home. The remains will lie in repose one hour prior to the services. The family is receiving friends at the home, 220 Quinby Circle, Quinby. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.

