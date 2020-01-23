Funeral services for Mrs. Bessie H. Rose will be conducted 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Wayside Chapel Baptist Church with interment to follow in Florence Memorial Gardens. She died on Sunday, January 19th in a local hospital after an illness. Bessie was born on February 19, 1928 in Cades, SC to the late Gadsen and Candace Graham Hanna. She was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County, and was formerly employed for 15 years with Universal Manufacturing Company in Paterson, NJ.She was married to the late Ambers Rose for 67 years, and the union had eight children, four of which preceded her in death.She was a member of Wayside Chapel Baptist Church, where she served as Deaconess on the Missionary Ministry. Survivors include her children: David (Jeredine) Rose, Barbara Rose, Kenneth Rose and Debra Rose of the home; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; an adopted niece, Lela Mae Cooper of Plantation FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Viewing will be from 1:00-6:00 this evening at the funeral home. The remains will lie in repose one hour prior to the services. The family is receiving friends at the home, 220 Quinby Circle, Quinby. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Hartsville boys' basketball team not allowed to play in Hartsville High School Classic
-
Driver killed, three passengers injured in Hartsville-area wreck
-
Police seeking help locating missing Florence man
-
Reactions pour in about F1S' future on-campus stadiums
-
Ex-West Florence star Jalen Cameron scores 17 in Georgia Southwestern's win over Francis Marion
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.