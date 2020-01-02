Funeral service for Mrs. Bessie Bradley Daniels age 94, of Florence will be conducted 11 AM, Saturday , January 4, 2020 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church, 2620 Alligator Road, Effingham. Interment will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Mrs. Daniels was born on September 4, 1925 in Augusta, Georgia to the late Mr. Henry and Mrs. Georgia Parker Bradley, Sr., the fourth child of eleven children. She died on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her home. Bessie attended Florence County Public Schools.Bessie Daniels was married to the late Edward Daniels. At the age of six, she joined Maxwell Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend Brad Brown. She was the Mother of the Church, a member of the Elizabeth Chapter #296 Order of the Eastern Star and East Florence Senior Citizen.Survivors include her children, Edward "Pee Wee" (Carreather) Daniels, Polly (James) Sheppard, Betty (James ) McAllister, Yvonne "Peggy" Coker, Henry "Pepper" (Sophia) Daniels, Joan "Nonie" Myers, Frances (Thomas) Richardson, James "Dennis" (Toni) Daniels, Paul "Tommy" (Carolyn) Daniels, Sandra "Necie" (Wesley) Pringle and Timothy "Tim" (Wanda) Daniels; one brother, James (Deloris) Bradley; two brother- in- laws, Clarence (Christine) James, James (Pattie) Wilson; two sister-in-laws, Minister Sudie (Nelson) Moses and Annie Ruth Bradley; caretakers Valerie "Molly" Myers and Tonja Paul-Daniels; a special girlfriend, Phyllis Myers; 30 grandchildren; 58 great grandchildren; 45 great great-grandchildren; 8 great great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; adopted children; and special friends.Eastern Star Rites and Family visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020, 6 - 7 PM at Maxwell Baptist Church, 1309 Malloy Street, Florence and other times at 608 Daniels Street, Florence.
