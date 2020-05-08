LAMAR -- Barbara Jean Jones Watford, age 69, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9th at Lamar Memorial Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.Born June 12, 1950, Barbara is the daughter of the late Homer Jones and Ruby Squires Knotts. She retired from LEGGS, and then from Honda. She enjoyed working in her yard and was known for her ability to grow an occasional rare flower or two. Surviving are her husband, Johnny Watford; sisters, Ella Mae Wright of Lamar and Martha Ann Knotts of Bishopville; brother, Joe Jones of Darlington; step-daughter, Chrystal Brown; two grandchildren, Autumn and Harley Stokes, three great-grandchildren, Bryson Forthman, Lawson Bass, and Kinsley Moye; and one step-grandson.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Monica Marks and Betty Stokes; and sister, Betty Smith.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

