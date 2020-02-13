DARLINGTON -- Barbara H. Rushforth Tadlock, age 92, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15th at Temple Free Will Baptist Church with burial following at Darlington Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home, and other times at 604 Hidden Ln. Darlington. Barbara was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 10, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Alvah Albertus Rushforth and Ethel Melissa Eager (William) Hultgren. Barbara was a talented craftswoman and seamstress who enjoyed crocheting and working in her yards, as well as assisting her late husband's plumbing business. She was a devoted Christian and a loving mother. Barbara was a member of Temple Free Will Baptist Church.Surviving are her children, Barry (Van) Tadlock, Patty Tadlock, Crystal (Steve) Coker, Reese Tadlock, all of Darlington; 23 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews including a special niece, Phyllis Esty-Provenzano; sister-in-law, Jeanette Crimminger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Alvin Tadlock; children, Lewis Dimarzio, William "Billy" Dimarzio, Della Odom, Jimmy Tadlock, Gwen Powers, grandchild, Jaime Tadlock; siblings, Alvah Alberta Rushforth, Jr., Dorothy Mae R. Esty, Grace Arlene R. Williams, Edith Emma Rushforth, and Ethel Lillian R. Casey; mother-in-law, Katherine Lillian Warren.The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of McLeod Hospice, especially Brandie Owens, Butch Boan, Shameeka Washington, Chaplain Louis Gargiulo, and her social worker, Bobbie Nutt. Memorials may be made to Temple Free Will Baptist Church, 1660 N Governor Williams Hwy, Darlington, SC 29540.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Tadlock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
