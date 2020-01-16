Barbara Carter Jordan, 78, of Conway, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Conway, SC. She was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late Ruben Govan Carter and Louise Pope Carter. Barbara graduated from McClenaghan High School and was a member of Unity Baptist Church. She loved taking care of her family. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George W. Jordan, Jr., a son, George "Tripp" Jordan, III, and her brother, Don Carter. Survivors include: a son, Pat (Dina) Jordan; two daughters, Julie Jordan and Chrysti (Jay) Watford; seven grandchildren, Bobby (Graciela) Watford, Cameron Watford, Jenna (Adam) Swindler, Jordan Richardson, Will Richardson, Kristen Richardson, Trey Jordan; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gloria C. Braxton. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church, 6316 Pamplico Hwy, Effingham, SC 29541.
