DILLON Barbara Ann Owens Sweat Parker, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at McLeod Medical Center Dillon. A Graveside Service to celebrate her life will be held 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Greenlawn Cemetery. Rev. Steven Tyler will be officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon.Barbara was born in Dillon County, SC, December 4, 1946, the daughter of the late Elbert and Beulah Ruth Christmas Owens. She worked as a Sales Associate for Wal-Mart. Ms. Parker was a lifelong residence of Dillon and of the Baptist faith. Barbara is survived by her son, Jack Sweat, Jr. (Brenda) of Marion, SC; daughters, Barbara Larue Parker (Allen), Eva Marie Lovett (Bobby), Deborah Ann Sweat, Charlene Elizabeth Lewellen (Eddie) and Jacqueline Michelle Sweat all of Dillon; fifthteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; brother, James Clifford Sweat (Donna) of Dillon; and sisters, Patsy Sweat (Bill) of Chesapeake, VA, Donna Caulder (Ben) of Dillon and Brenda Summerford of Latta.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Elemore and Pearl Kirby Owens and Maston and Dora Christmas; brothers, Bruce Owens, Carl Owens and Ronald Owens; and granddaughter, Miranda Carly Lewellen.You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com. You may also call Kannaday Funeral Home at 843-774-7641 to have a staff member to sign the register book on your behalf.
