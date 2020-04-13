Barbara Ann Bronson, 71, of Florence, went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Barbara was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late Robert D Palmer, Sr. and the late Jean Richardson Palmer. She was a graduate of McClenaghan High School and attended University of South Carolina. She was a lifetime member of Faith Mission Church. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She loved doing for others, helping children, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her parents, by a brother, Robert D Palmer, Jr. (Vivian), and by a grandson, Perry Jacob Haselden. Surviving are her husband, Richard E. Bronson of Florence; four children, Stephanie A Haselden of Florence, Richard Bronson of Ladson, SC, Mark Bronson of Florence and Heidi Bronson Coward (Dale) of Florence; six grandchildren, Emily Nycole Bronson, Tiffany Gale Haselden, Hope Bronson, Macy Bronson, John Haselden and Gia Coward; a very special great-granddaughter Calliope "Callie" Oliva Marie Bronson and a great-grandson Noah Shane Davis Young; three sisters, Susan Palmer of Tucson, Arizona, Rebekah Musick (Wayne) of Florence, and Paula Damask of Hatley, WI; three brothers, John Palmer (Sheila) of Little River, SC, James Palmer(Cheryl) of Chapin, SC and Daniel Palmer(Kay) of Aiken, SC; seventeen nieces and nephews, nine great-nieces and nephews and extended family members. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family expresses a special thanks to the staff of Regency Southerncare Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Miracle Network.
