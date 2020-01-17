FLORENCE Mrs. Banna Jacobs Leeson, 77, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at MUSC (Florence) after a brief illness.Mrs. Leeson was born in Williamsburg County in 1942 a daughter of the late Terrell and Lois Gregg Jacobs. She was a paternal granddaughter of the late Dr. C. W. (Banna Wilkins) Jacobs of Kingstree, and the maternal granddaughter of the late Walter Boyd (Alberta McGill) Gregg of Florence. She attended Kingstree schools.She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Florence, and was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:00 pm, Sunday, at the church.Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael A. Leeson, of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Dr. Melanie Anne Brown (Guy Miller) of Beaufort, SC, and Jennie Brown Busteed (Dr. Timothy Busteed) of Morehead City, NC; a son, Stanley Norwood Brown, of Wilmington, NC; a step-son, David E. Leeson (Katrina) of Fayetteville, Ark.; three grandchildren, Grayson, Katherine and Nolan Busteed; a sister-in-law, Candy Jacobs, and three nephews, Terry, Dave and Angelo Jacobs, all of Kingstree. She was predeceased by a brother, David M. Jacobs.
