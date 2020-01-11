Funeral services for Mr. Azell B. Gee, II, will be conducted 12:30 pm Sunday at Savannah Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory GardensAzell B. Gee, II was born August 21, 1976 in Florence, SC. He was a son of Mr. Azell B. Gee, Sr. and Mrs. Brenda Elaine Battiste Gee. He departed this life on January 9, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence, SC. He attended Florence County Public Schools, District One and attended Florence-Darlington Technical College. Azell was formerly employed as a General Manager of 231 Restaurant, Percy and Willie's, Red Bone Alley and later became disabled. As a member of Savannah Grove Baptist Church, he served on the Children's Choir, Fifth Sunday Choir, Young Adult Choir and Junior Usher.Azell was preceded in death by his sister, Charlene Gee; great grandmother, Mrs. Annie Battiste, his grandparents, Margaret Timmons, Burrell and Margaret Gee, and Cleveland Hunter, Jr.Left to cherish precious memories are his wife, Shera Wilson Gee, of Hartsville, SC; parents, Azell B. and Brenda Gee; four daughters, Zinnia Hickson, of Virginia, Byasia Bostick and Tyanna Smith, of Florence, SC and Mya, of Hartsville, SC; five grandchildren, Tamia, Tristen, Azarriya, Kemari and London Rafas; aunts, Virginia Hanna, of Florence, SC, Danielle (Rick) Davis, Shannan Howard, Daphne Robinson, Mary Quillen, Darlene Moses, Harriette (Johnny) MaShack; uncles, Roscoe Swinton, Tommy (Brenda) Gee, Michael Gee, of Florence, SC, Kevin (Saundra) Smith, Kenneth (Tanya) Smith, Gregory (Tyesha) Smith, Jimmy (Lula) Hunter, Stevie Gee; granduncles, Elder Lawrence (Henrietta) Harley, Lazarus (Elizabeth) Harley, Arthur (Barbara) Harley, all of Florence, SC and Henry (Phyllis) Battiste, of Virginia; grandaunts, Mary Harley, of Florence, SC, Anna Myers, of Maryland, Hannah Jackson and Julia Tilford, of Georgia, Virginia Lewis of Orangeburg, and Mary Battiste, of Milwaukee, WI; godparents, Emma D. Green and Roscoe Swinton, and a host of other relatives and friends.

