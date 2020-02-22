COWARD -- Aubrey James Cox of Coward, SC, passed away peacefully at the McLeod Hospice House Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the age of 90.Mr. Cox was born on December 6, 1929, in Loris, SC, the oldest child of the late Elbert O'Restus Cox and Bertha Skipper Cox.After growing up on his family's farm, he served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Fort Sill, OK during the Korean War. He then attended Clemson College and graduated in 1959. Upon graduation, he moved to Coward, SC, to teach agriculture at JC Lynch School, where he later served as principal. His intention was to stay there for 1 year and return to Loris. His love for his students and friendships made in the Coward Community found him calling Coward his home for 61 years.Throughout his life he was committed to many careers and organizations. However, teaching and farming was his passion. He continued both in some way, all his life. Mr. Cox is survived by his daughters; Vickie (Jack) Greenan of Florence and Traci Lewis of Charleston, brothers; Jack Cox of Dallas and Jimmy Cox of Loris, granddaughters; Victoria Lewis, Tanner Lewis, Taylor (Jeff) Quarles and their son, William Aubrey, grandson; John (Candice) Greenan and their children, Jack and Anne Lawson.He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Gussie Ann Todd Cox, who shared his love for gardening, his parents and 1 sister, Smithy Jo Hux. A special thank you to our family, friends, caregivers and the Coward community for their prayers and support.Funeral Service with Military Honors, will be at 4:00 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020, at Florence Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum. Carolina Funeral Home is in charge.The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at Florence Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum.Memorials may be made to the McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E. Cheves St. Florence, SC 29506 or the organization of your choice.
