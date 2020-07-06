Graveside Services for Mrs. Athella B. Peoples will be conducted at 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 8th at St. John UMC Cemetery in the Oates Community. She transitioned on Sunday, July 5th to be with her heavenly father.A viewing will be today from 1:00 til 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Sherman L. Barno Funeral Directors is serving the family of Mrs. Peoples.

To plant a tree in memory of Athella Peoples as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

