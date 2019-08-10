Funeral service for Overseer Claretha Dixon Rush will 12 noon Monday in the Savannah Grove Baptist Church. Entombment will be in the Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. She died Wednesday August 7, 2019. She was born in Darlington County, a daughter of the late Eddie Dixon and Ramona Dixon Bizzelle. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1966 and attended South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, SC, where she obtained certification to teach Home Economics. She was an entrepreneur and an expert seamstress. She was the pastor of the Golden Gate Holiness Church. She received a Bachelor of Theology Degree from Elohim Bible School. She was the founder and Certified Christian Counselor of Golden Gate Christian Academy in Timmonsville, SC. Survivors include: her husband of 53 years, Raleigh Rush; four children, Rosalynn (Darrell) Tennie, Nico (Wesley) Dickson, Anton (Kimberly) Simmons and Raleigh T. (Shaneka) Rush; a brother, Preston (Patricia) Dixon; a sister, Denise McAllister; sixteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.A Wake service will 6 PM on Sunday in the Golden Gate Holiness Church.The family is receiving friends at 3007 Rush Lane, Effingham.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.