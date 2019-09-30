Cynthia Renee "Cindy" Rotan Poston, 58, of Summerton, passed from this life to the next on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. She was born on March 16, 1961, in Florence, the daughter of Earl Rotan Sr. and Nellie Faye Sawyer Rotan. Cindy was a 1979 graduate of West Florence High School and attended Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. She married Warren Dale Poston on June 19, 1983. They have two children, Nathan Scott Poston and Kristina Renee Poston (Joe Wilkinson). Cindy dedicated her life to serving God. She loved her family, baking cakes, helping others and golfing. She and Dale served as the district camp caretakers of the River Oaks Retreat Center in Honea Path, and as Light for the Lost representatives.She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Rotan Sr., and her father-in-law, David O. "Bobby" Poston. In addition to her husband, mother, and children, Cindy is survived by her four brothers, Earl (Debra) Rotan Jr., Russell (Brenda) Rotan, Carl (Sheila) Rotan, and Steve (Sandy) Rotan, and her mother-in-law and step-father-in-law, Dee and Roy Shaw.Cindy is also survived by her husband's brothers, David and Dwight Poston; sister-in-law Dianne (Dusty) Owens; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home, 2402 S. Irby Street, Florence. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel.No flowers, please. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.