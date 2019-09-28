Everett Leroy Davison, 91 of Effingham, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in his residence. He was born in Taylors Falls, MN, a son of the late George & Nellie Davison. He is survived by his wife, Virgiline Cox Davison and his children Carl Davison (Debbie), Ernestine McElreath, Rickey Davison (Melissa), and Sherry Kirby (Jeff), 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is predeceased by a son Everett Lavern Davison and 2 grandchildren. His family will be holding a private celebration of his life at the residence. A special thanks goes out to Agape Hospice and SC House Calls for their love and support.

