FLORENCE -- Demetrio Arnocillo Lozares, 85, of Florence passed from this life on September 9th, 2019 in Castro Valley, CA. He was born in General Trias, Cavite, Philippines. He joined the US Navy in 1952 and proudly served until 1972, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. Upon his first retirement, he moved to the Carolinas, finally settling in Florence, SC in 1973. His love of food kept him in food service and hospitality for the next 42 years where he became known by many people as "Mr. Dei". He loved cooking, enjoyed watching sports, playing tennis, and was an avid fisherman. His greatest love of all was his family, a love he instilled in all of his children. Demetrio was preceded in death by his wife Shelby (Mitchell) Lozares, his father Damaso Lozares, his mother Albina Lozares, and a brother Jose Lozares. He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters Herminia Cornejo, Leticia Moral, and Tita Lozares who are all residents of San Leandro, CA; his brothers Angelito Lozares of Castro Valley, CA and Mario Lozares of San Leandro, CA; his children Deidre Lozares of Raleigh, NC; Rebecca Amarell of Chesapeake, VA; Reymond Lozares of Knightdale, NC; Demy O'Brien of Vista, CA; Demetrio Lozares II of Livermore, CA; and Denise Lozares of San Diego, CA; his 12 grandchildren, his 3 great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Demetrio's services were held on September 17th at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary in Castro Valley, CA. He was laid to rest following services at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, CA near his parents.
