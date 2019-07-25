PAMPLICO -- Funeral service for Mrs. Theo "Susie" Eagleton Jones will be conducted 11 AM, today at Aimwell Baptist Church, Pamplico. Interment in the church cemetery. Mrs. Jones died on Monday, July 22, 2019.She was born on May 18, 1941 in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late Johnny & Jannie Eagleton.She was married to the late James C. Jones. Survivors include her: two sons, Mr. Sylvester (Petra) Jones of Upper Marlboro, MD and Mr. Juan (Brandy) Jones of Killeen, Texas; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; three sisters in law; two brothers in law; a host of nieces, nephews and relatives and friends.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.