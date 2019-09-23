DILLON -- Corporal Harold "Buck" Pearce was killed in action near Taejon, Republic of Korea (South Korea) on July 20, 1950. A memorial service with full military honors is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Thursday September 26, 2019 at Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery near Latta, SC directed by Cooper Funeral Home. The patriot guard will lead the procession. Visitors are welcome to come by and view the casket and sign the guest book at the funeral home.Corporal Pearce was born in Dillon County on January 10, 1925. He was the son of James Colon Pearce and Nellie Stanton Pearce. He is survived by sisters Hazel Pierce Allen and Ann Pearce, and by brother Pat Pearce.
