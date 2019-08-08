William David Collins, 75, of Florence, SC, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at MUSC Florence Health Center surrounded by his family. Mr. Collins was born in Conway, SC, a son of the late Mamie Jane Cook Collins and Henry Collins. He loved his grandchildren unconditionally. The family had an ongoing joke that he loved his dogs more than his kids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Collins; sons, Russell Collins, Ronald Collins and Dale Collins; daughter, Amanda Collins; brothers, Harvey Lee Collins and Jimmy Collins; and sisters, Etta Graham and Carrie Holt.Surviving are his daughters, Robin Hayes (Mark) and Jackie Ard (Alex); nine grandchildren; and twenty-three great-grandchildren; sisters, June Shelton, Margaret Montgomery and Patricia Jordan and his best friend, Jeff Myers.Family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home and at any other times at the home of Jackie Ard. Memorials may be made to Florence Area Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
