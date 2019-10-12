Sherwood Jerome Lancaster, 92, passed away on September 30, 2019, at AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. Jerry, as he was known by many, was born on November 15, 1926 in Vanceboro, North Carolina to Grover Cleveland Lancaster, Sr. and Jesse Ipock Lancaster. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Rountree Lancaster, his daughter Amy Lancaster Prendergast, her husband, Francis Richard Prendergast, Sr., his son, Samuel Grover Lancaster, his granddaughters, Alice Lossing Prendergast and Jessica Frances Prendergast, his grandson, Francis Richard Prendergast, Jr., and nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerry is predeceased by his parents and his two brothers, Grover Cleveland Lancaster, Jr. and Rodman Lyon Lancaster.Jerry graduated from Farm Life School in Vanceboro, North Carolina 1943. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for two years before being drafted into the United States Army in May, 1945. Jerry proudly served his country in General Patton's Third Regimen in World War II until November, 1946. After serving his country, Jerry returned to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1949. Jerry was a loyal and devoted fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels throughout his life. After graduating from UNC, Jerry moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida where he met his wife Nancy, and accepted a position at Container Corporation. In 1965, Jerry accepted a position at Stone Container Corporation in Florence, South Carolina where he worked until he retired in 1991. After his retirement, Jerry and his wife, Nancy, moved back to Fernandina Beach, Florida and lived there until 2012, when they moved to Daytona Beach, Florida until his death.A memorial service celebrating the life of Sherwood Jerome Lancaster will be held Saturday, October 19 at 11:00AM at St. James Episcopal Church in Ormond Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in memory of Sherwood Jerome Lancaster to St. James Episcopal Church, 38 South Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, Florida 32176, or a charity of your choice.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.