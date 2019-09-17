DARLINGTON -- Crystal "Christie" Dawn Happ, age 58, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21st in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, and other times at the home, 1137 Bonnoitt St. Darlington. Born October 4, 1960 in Newfoundland, Canada; Christie is the daughter of the late Rev. Charles Hagood Drew and Bobbie Jean Weatherford Drew Langston. She taught computer software classes in Hibbing, MN, and worked at Gardner Law Firm. Christie graduated from Coker College in 2011 with a bachelor's degree in social work while working as a manager at the college. Among her many talents, she enjoyed spending time in her "she shed" painting and making crafts. Surviving are her husband, Mark Happ; her two children, Hayden Happ and Hunter Happ; sister, Melanie (Wayne) Hale; and niece, Candace (P.J.) Puccio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Timmy Drew.Memorials may be made in her honor to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org, for their support for Christie during her illness. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
A ‘curvy’ Alaska high school swimmer won — only to be disqualified because of a ‘suit wedgie’
-
More charges filed against Seth Hopkins
-
Florence One, former principal deny allegations made in lawsuit by ex-football coach
-
Wilson set to host first on-campus football game
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.