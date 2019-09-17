Kevin Timothy Skipper, 47, of Timmonsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Mr. Skipper was born a son of the late Edna Brewer Cusaac and Melvin Cusaac. He was a foreman with Walkup Electrical Construction in Florence. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Judy Skipper. Mr. Skipper is survived by his wife, Kimberly Michelle Martin Skipper; daughters, Ashley Skipper of Florence, SC, Gracie Skipper of Myrtle Beach, SC, Cora Martin of Florence, SC, Hailie Skipper of Timmonsville, SC and Lauren Cole of Spartanburg, SC; brother, Tim Muller of Columbia, SC; sister, Penny Aston of Lamar, SC; a number of nieces and nephews and extended family.Funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Florence Memorial Gardens Chapel. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 3:00 4:00 PM on Thursday at Florence Memorial Gardens Chapel. The family would like to express a special thanks to Kevin's Walkup Electrical Construction family for their support during this time.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.