DARLINGTON -- Sandra Marie Graham, age 61, passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. A graveside service will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2nd at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday at Belk Funeral Home. Born April 13, 1958, Sandra is the daughter of the late Robert "Bob" Graham and Hazel Cole Graham. She graduated from St. John's High School in 1976, and she worked for Fastrak convenient stores since 2003. She was a hard working woman who always made sure her work was taking care of. Sandra was an avid reader, and a loving daughter and sister. Surviving are her two sisters, Patricia Moore and Robin (Barry) Cunningham, both of Tennessee; nieces, Elicia Moore, Niki (Alex) McPherson, and Hannah Carneal.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
