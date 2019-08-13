Frank Sims Key, Jr. of Florence died on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was 95.Frank was born on January 20, 1924 in Gastonia, NC, the son of the late Frank Sims Key, Sr. and Rachel Auld Key. After graduating from Florence High School, Frank attended Davidson College and graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology. He served as a Naval Aviator during World War II.Upon his return to Florence, he joined his father in the roofing business for several years. In the early 1960's, he became a part of Sanborn Chase's team at Vulcraft as an engineer. Later, in 1966, he and two partners founded Socar, where he would work until his retirement in 2006.Frank was an excellent tennis player, a lover of automobiles, a great Sunday School teacher and a quiet mentor to many people. He and his wife, Peggy, and several other Christian friends started the East Florence Mission in the early 1970's and remain involved with that ministry to this day.Frank is survived by his wife of 69 years, Peggy Elmore Key. In addition, there are four children: Randy (Gigi) Key of Florence, SC; Margaret (Ken) Charles of Florence, SC; Charlie (Marilyn) Key of Timmonsville, SC; and Pete (Katy) Key of James Island, SC. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.A family burial will take place on Wednesday, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the P. E. K. Foundation, Post Office Box 649, Florence, SC 29503.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.