Celebration of Life for Mrs. Naomi Dubose will be conducted, 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 21st at Macedonia Missionary Baptist with interment to follow in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery. Naomi was born June 15, 1931, to the late Carina and Mayo Murray. She entered her resting place on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Naomi attended the public schools of Darlington; she was a faithful member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. Naomi was united in holy matrimony to Evans DuBose for over 70 years. Left to cherish her precious memories; her loving children; Kenneth (Ethel) DuBose, James (Annie Ruth) DuBose, Lorestine Hunter, Lawrence (Melonie) DuBose, Jimmy (Desiree) DuBose, Dianne (Barrett) Hall, and Robert DuBose; one sister, June Dunham and a host of grandchildren, great grands, and great-great grands, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Viewing will be from 1:00 til 6:00 PM today, with family will receive friends from 6:00 til 7:00PM at the funeral home. Sherman L. Barno, Jr., Funeral Directors, 704 Washington Street, Darlington is assisting this family.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(1) entry
Sorry to hesr of MS Naomi passing.May God give each 1 comfort an peace ,understanding as only he can.May God strengthen you today an beyond.
LET NOT YOUR HEART. BE TROUBLED FOR IF YOU BELIEVE ME IN MY FATHERS HOUSE ARE MANY MANISONS IF IT WAS NOT SO I WOULD HAVE TOLD YOU..
TRUST IN THE LORD FOR STRENGTH
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.