Carolyn Ann G. Flowers, 71, of Florence, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Ms. Flowers was born a daughter of the late Verna Maude Watson Goude and Willie Lee "Joe" Galliher. She loved playing bingo. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Willie James "Buddy" Galliher.Ms. Flowers is survived by her son, Steven Ray Matthews (Pauline) of Florence; daughters, Tina Rachelle Matthews Ahrens (Tim Curry) of Florence and Pamela Ann Matthews Miles (Charles) of Summerton, SC; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Libby Kester of Florence and a special friend, James Logan. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from 12:00 1:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
