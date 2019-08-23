Funeral services for Mr. Gillespie Myers, Jr. will be conducted 12:30 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church with burial to follow in James Memorial Gardens. He died on Wednesday, August 21st in a local hospice facility after an illness. Gillespie Jr. was born on October 13, 1941 in Florence, SC to Gillespie Sr. and Relonia Jordan Myers. After graduating from high school, he began a career in brick masonry, which led him to become the owner and operator of Myers' Masonry. He was a member of Savannah Grove Baptist Church, where he served in various capacities which included: the Usher Board, Chairman of the Trustee Board to his appointment to the Deacon Board. He was also a 50-year member of the Masonic Crown Lodge #383.Gillespie was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Darin L. Myers; one brother, Robert Lee; and one sister, Martha Lee Jones. Survivors include: his wife, Marietta Frierson Myers; daughters, Pam Myers, Leslie (Walter) McCall, Sharon (Alfred) Jarman, and son Dwayne; grandchildren: Brandon C. James, Darin Casey (Jasmine) Jarman, Marshall Jarman, Sydni Jarman, Aaron Jarman, Adam Jarman, O'rion Elijah Myers, and Rheign Amirah Myers; one sister; three brothers; two uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and an entire community of additional relatives and friends.Masonic Rites will be held 6:00 this evening at Savannah Grove Baptist Church. The remains will lie in repose one hour prior to the services. The family is receiving friends at the home, 600 West John Paul Jones Road, Effingham. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
