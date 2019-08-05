HARTSVILLE -- Funeral services for Sara Katherine Jordan Wilds, 90, of Hartsville, will be held at 3:00 PM, August 4, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Kyle Henderson and the Rev. Dr. Malcolm Doubles will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church after the service, followed by a private family burial in Magnolia Cemetery directed by Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 213 West Home Avenue, Hartsville, SC, 29550, Coker University, 300 East College Avenue, Hartsville, SC, 29550, or the charity of your choice.Sara K. died on Monday, July 29, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Greenville, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Clement Hopkins Jordan and Katherine Klein Jordan. After graduating from New Hanover High School in Wilmington, NC, in 1947, Sara K. attended Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, VA, for two years, before transferring to the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. She graduated from UNC-Greensboro in 1951 with a BA in English and later taught high school English in Fayetteville, NC.Sara K. grew up Episcopalian, was a member and participant in the Woman's Missionary Union at the First Baptist Church, and has been an active member of the First Presbyterian Church for the last 18 years. She was a member of the Board of Directors of the John L. Hart House, with a mission to save and restore the historically significant home. Sara K. was also a member and former president of the Thursday Study Club, one of the oldest clubs of its type in South Carolina, and a member of the Hartsville Cotillion Club.Devoted to her family and friends, Sara K. had a unique gift for making everyone feel special and loved. She had a particular interest in attending local music performances and it was rare to find a concert without Sara K. in attendance. She was a strong supporter of Coker University and developed many relationships with students and faculty. Sara K. was recently humbled to be named a recipient of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan award from Coker University. She treasured the community of Hartsville.Sara K. was married to the late George James Wilds III for 56 years. Surviving are her sons George James Wilds IV of Asheville, NC, Benjamin Lawton Wilds of Hartsville, SC, Clement Jordan Wilds of Nashville, TN, and Thomas Scott Wilds of Hartsville, SC. George, Ben, Clement, and Scott are honored and blessed to be her sons.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.