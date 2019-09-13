Hartsville - Walter Daniel Wiggins, 71, of Hartsville died on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3 PM in the Chapel of Kistler Hardee Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Westview Memorial Park in Hartsville, SC. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home. Dan was born in Marion County. He was the son of the late Wilbur and Laura Hill Wiggins. Dan worked as a contract builder. He enjoyed boating and spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife, Becky Wiggins of the home; his brother, Edward Wiggins of Darlington; his sisters, Lisa Hopkins of Florida and Helen Coker of Darlington; and several loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parent, Wilbur and Laura Hill Wiggins; his brothers, Doug Wiggins, Lindsey Wiggins, and Big Dave Wiggins; and his sister, Darlene Wiggins Granger.Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com
