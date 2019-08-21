Oral Wise, 67, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 19, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. Oral was born March 1, 1952 in Florence, SC to the late Joseph Lonnie Wise and Pearlie Mae Yarborough Wise. He was a graduate of Hannah Pamplico High School, Francis Marion University, and Pheiffer University where he received his MBA and Masters degree in Health Administration in 1998.As a dedicated member of the WakeMed Hospital family since 1988, Oral was currently Executive Director, Ambulatory and Support Services. He was also active in the Miss North Carolina/ Miss America scholarship organization and a certified pageant judge in North and South Carolina. Surviving are his partner of 41 years, Bobby Clark of Raleigh; his brothers, Harry Wise, Coward, SC; Allen Wise, Florence, SC; Willie (Landa) Wise, Pamplico, SC; his sisters, Blondell Turner, Lexington, NC; Mary (Edd) Poston, Pamplico, SC; Wilma Caraway, Coward, SC; and Nellie Gaskins of Lake City, SC; along with many nieces and nephews of which he cared deeply. Oral is predeceased by his parents and brothers Ervin Wise and Alex Wise. One of Oral's greatest pleasures was the privilege of working with his large and extended family at WakeMed for over 31 years. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh. The family will receive friends from 1:00 2:00 PM, Saturday at the funeral home. There will also be a memorial service in South Carolina for Oral at a later date to be announced. While Oral loved flowers and they are most appreciated, his family would like to request that memorials be considered to the SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603, where he and Bobby had adopted two wonderful companion animals. Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.