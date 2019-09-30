FLORENCE -- Dottie Jean Melton Broach, 86, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 before the service at the Funeral Home. The family will be at 2338 Cascade Ave, Florence at other times.Memorials may be made to Florence -West Church of God. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com

