MARION -- Carroll A. Sawyer, 75, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home, burial will follow at Palmetto Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Sawyer was born in Marion, a son of the late Lamar and Cora Mae Larrimore Sawyer. He is also preceded in death by a son, Johnny Carroll Sawyer; brothers, Henry Earl Sawyer and Jack Sawyer; and a sister, Irene Atkinson. He was the owner operator of Carroll's Lock, Key and Alarms. Mr. Sawyer also played in the End of the Road Bluegrass Band and operated the All-American Music Hall for 20 years. Mr. Sawyer was a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church.Surviving are his wife, Dianne Poston Sawyer of the home; sons, Robert Carroll Sawyer (Michelle) of Marion, SC and Benjamin Keith Sawyer (Jennifer) of Columbia, SC; brothers, Larry Sawyer and Donald Sawyer (Lou) both of Marion, SC; sisters, Yvonne Sawyer of Marion, SC and Linda Reynolds of Effingham, SC; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
