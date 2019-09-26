MARION -- Carroll A. Sawyer, 75, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home, burial will follow at Palmetto Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Sawyer was born in Marion, a son of the late Lamar and Cora Mae Larrimore Sawyer. He is also preceded in death by a son, Johnny Carroll Sawyer; brothers, Henry Earl Sawyer and Jack Sawyer; and a sister, Irene Atkinson. He was the owner operator of Carroll's Lock, Key and Alarms. Mr. Sawyer also played in the End of the Road Bluegrass Band and operated the All-American Music Hall for 20 years. Mr. Sawyer was a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church.Surviving are his wife, Dianne Poston Sawyer of the home; sons, Robert Carroll Sawyer (Michelle) of Marion, SC and Benjamin Keith Sawyer (Jennifer) of Columbia, SC; brothers, Larry Sawyer and Donald Sawyer (Lou) both of Marion, SC; sisters, Yvonne Sawyer of Marion, SC and Linda Reynolds of Effingham, SC; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.