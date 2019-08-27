FLORENCE Shelby Jean Graham Adams, 82, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, after an illness.A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Waters-Powell Funeral Home on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.She was born in Lake City, SC, a daughter of the late E. Norman and Lillie Sauls Graham. Mrs. Adams was a homemaker.She was predeceased by her husband, William Adams; a son, William "Larry" Adams; two sisters and three brothers.Survivors include her son, Graham (Tammy) Adams of Timmonsville; and three grandsons, Tyler (Vivian) Adams of Timmonsville, Casey Adams and Tracy Adams, both of Florence.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.