MARION -- Elsie Mountcastle Turbeville, 94, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Mullins Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9:00-10:00 AM at the funeral home.Mrs. Turbeville was born in Marion County, a daughter of the late William and Mable Yocum Mountcastle. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Francis D. Turbeville. Mrs. Turbeville was retired Registered Nurse. She was a member of Nebo Baptist ChurchSurviving are her son, Albert Turbeville (Leigh) of Mullins; daughters, Dianne McDaniel (Frankie) of Mullins and Evelyn Hayes (Roddy) of Nichols; brother, William Mountcastle (Valerie) of Pinehurst, NC ; sister, Mable Gay of Virginia; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net

