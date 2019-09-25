COLUMBIA -- Kirby was born in Marion South Carolina on November 14, 1956. He passed away on September 23, 2019 in Columbia SC.He was the son of the late Wilburn Kirby Jordan, Jr and Miriam Powers Jordan.Kirby was a graduate of Hudgens Academy, class of 1974. He attended both Spartanburg Methodist and Francis Marion.Kirby was an avid Clemson fan. He enjoyed cooking and spending time at the beach with his children and grandchildren. For many years he proudly worked with the youth group and preschool at Asbury United Methodist Church. He was a faithful servant and enjoyed participating in the Asbury Men's Club and Salkehatchie Summer Service. He is survived by his son, Will (Alex) Jordan and their children, Kire, Nole, and Reyn; son, Jason (Mykea) Jordan and their children Lawson, Luke, and Reagan; his brother, Barry Jordan; sister, Sue (Tommy) Phelps; and niece Caroline.A memorial service for Kirby will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Columbia SC, at 2:00 p.m. A gathering for family and friends will immediately follow the service.Memorials can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church 1005 Asbury Drive Columbia SC 29209.Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
