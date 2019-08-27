JOHNSONVILLE -- Sarah McKenzie Coward, 76, widow of William Donald Coward, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home.Mrs. Sarah was born at Myrtle Beach, SC, a daughter of the late Dannie Davis McKenzie and the late Vernice Thompson McKenzie Harrelson. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed sewing, doing crafts, and going to yard sales.She is survived by her children, Carl (Phyllis) Coward, Teresa (Raymond) Turner, and Wayne Gerald; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois M. Blakely, Mander M. Stafford, Artelia M. McIlwain, and Catherine M. Stokes; son-in-law, Donnie Hyder. She was predeceased by two daughters, Judy Hyder and Midget Cook; three brothers, Stafford, James, and Donnice McKenzie; sister, Doris Taylor.Graveside services will be held at 5:00 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 114 E. Trinity Road, Johnsonville, SC 29555.The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Morris Funeral Home, 416 N. Main St., Hemingway, SC 29554 and other times at the home, 542 Sparrow Tree Road, Johnsonville, SC 29555.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com.

