MOUNT PLEASANT - Richard Crane Ryan, 73, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Mary Lynn "Cookie" Moxley Ryan entered into eternal rest Tuesday, August 20, 2019. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.Richard was born February 13, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Thomas Louis Ryan and the late Patricia Gately Ryan. He owned several McDonald's franchises and served in the Illinois Army National Guard. He was a member of Christ Our King Catholic Church.He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cookie Ryan of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two daughters, Diane Tiffany Ryan Stapleton of Mobile, AL and Gately Ryan Carroll (Mikell) of Mount Pleasant, SC; son, Richard C. Ryan, Jr. (Katherine) of Florence, SC; three brothers, Thomas Louis Ryan, Jr. (Marie) of Chicago, IL, John Gately Ryan, Sr. (Judy) of Chicago, IL and James Hayes Ryan (Kim) of Tequesta, FL; two sisters, Sue Ryan Hartigan (James) of Miami, FL and Karen Ann Ryan Harpenau (Rick) of Jupiter, FL; eight grandchildren, William Murphy Stapleton, Jr., Patricia Skylar Stapleton, Joseph Ryan Stapleton, Richard Crane Ryan, III, Katherine McLean Ryan, Ephraim Mikell Carroll, V, Hayes Richard Carroll and Cordes Ryan Carroll.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christ Our King Senior Ministry, 1149 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, Hollings Cancer Center Office of Development, 89 Jonathan Lucas Street, MSC 955, Charleston, SC 29425 or Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC, 29401.A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
