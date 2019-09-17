DARLINGTON -- Funeral service for Mrs. Elizabeth J. Franklin, 92, will be conducted 12 Noon Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 400 S. Main St., and Darlington. Interment will follow at Florence National Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Mrs. Elizabeth Franklin, a daughter of the late Abner and Elizabeth Hunter Jackson was born in Darlington, SC on May 22, 1927. She died Saturday, September 14, 2019.Survivors include four sons, Richard (Margaret) Olds, Harvey (Barbara) Franklin, Marvin (Cynthia) Franklin and Earl (Theresa) Franklin; thirteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother, two sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at 1736 S. Main St., Darlington.

