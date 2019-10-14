LAKE CITY -- Louis Wesley Dickerson, 78, husband of Rosalind Stewart Dickerson, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Lake City Community Hospital.Mr. Dickerson was born July 2, 1941, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Louis Gilmore Dickerson and Hazel Cook Dickerson Moyer. He graduated from Indiantown High School and attended Presbyterian Junior College. He served in the SC National Guard and retired from DSM after 45 years of service. Mr. Dickerson was a member of the Lake City First Baptist Church and the Jeffords Sunday School Class. He was also a member and past president of the Lake City Jaycees and was an avid bass fisherman. Surviving in addition to his wife, are his daughters; Tracy (Jay) Poston of Pamplico and Anna (Eric) Franks of Lake City, son; Wes (Alissa) Dickerson of Charleston, grandchildren; Lee Anna (Brian) Floyd, Marla Bass, Will Poston, Madison Franks, Blanding Franks, Ansley Dickerson and Aaron Dickerson; great grandchildren, Rafe Floyd, Rosalee Floyd and Leo Bass; sisters, Patricia (Sammy) Cox and Mattie (Ronald) Moyer Mills and a special K-9 protector, Snowball.Mr. Dickerson was predeceased in death by a brother, Ronnie Dickerson.Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Lake City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 11:00 AM prior to the services at Carolina Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to The Lake City First Baptist Church, P.O Box 820, Lake City, SC 29560.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
