DARLINGTON -- Lynn Barber Thornton Tolson, age 70, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24th at Mechanicsville Baptist Church with burial following at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home, and other times at her brother, David Barber's home, 920 E. Billy Farrow Hwy. Darlington, SC 29532. Born August 11, 1949, Lynn was the daughter of the late Charles William Barber and Ila Mildred Lee Barber. She retired from AT&T. She was known for having a caregiver's heart and enjoyed taking care of her family members after her retirement. Lynn was a former member of Swift Creek Baptist Church where she sang in the church choir for many years, and a more recent member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church. Surviving are her son, Ritchie Thornton of Darlington; grandchildren, Hannah Lynn Thornton of Effingham, and Madeline Lee Thornton of Charlotte; sister, Joyce Ann Carr of Darlington; brothers, David Barber and Jerry (Karen) Barber, both of Darlington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Boozer; her husband, Thomas Wayne Tolson; and her brother, Wayne Barber. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.

