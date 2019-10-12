DARLINGTON -- Sara Martin Moody, 84, died Friday, October 11, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, October 14 in Mechanicsville Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the graveside service and other times at 1528 Cashua Ferry Road.Born in Florence, SC, Mrs. Moody was the daughter of the late Brice and Rennie Culbreth Martin. She was a devoted and loving housewife and mother. Mrs. Moody was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church.She is survived by her children, Melba Honney, Sarah (Mike) Isgett and Brice (Renee) Moody, all of Darlington and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manly Moody and her sister, Beuna Martin.The family expresses their gratitude to the staff od Carlyle Senior Care in Florence for their love and care for Mrs. Moody for the last seventeen years.Memorials may be made to charity of one's choice.A guestbook online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
