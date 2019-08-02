Ernie Hinson, 67, of Mullins, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 surrounded by the family he loved and that loved him. He was born in Marion County on December 25, 1951, the son of the late Ernest Oscar Hinson and Grace Hinson Grice. At a young age, Ernie had a great love for waterfowl and raised all species in his backyard. He also enjoyed carving his favorite birds as a hobby, some of which won awards in national competitions. Searching for arrowheads was another favorite hobby. Later, he was introduced to sporting clays and became a National Champion. He was a former member and past president of the Mullins Rotary Club and served for many years as Marion County's Soil Conservation District Commissioner. He has been involved in the farming industry for 47 years, where he made many lifelong friends. He was currently working for Carolina Eastern Incorporated, where he was the General Manager of the Seed and Chemical Division. Ernie was also an insurance agent for Rain and Hail Insurance, a Certified Crop Advisor, and a member of various industry organizations. He was a member of Mullins Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon. For the last 10 years, he and Sherrie have really enjoyed pickin' and collecting historical relics.Ernie was predeceased, in addition to his father, by his paternal grandparents, W.O. and Eva Charity Hinson, his maternal grandparents, Lacy and Agatha Hardwick, his stepfather, Ed Grice, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bill and Pauline Altman, brother-in-law, James Altman, sister-in-law, Kathy Altman Wallace, stepbrother, Charles Grice and a stepsister, Gwen Gore.Surviving Ernie is his beloved wife of 47 years, Sherrie Altman Hinson; his mother, Grace Hinson Grice, both of Mullins; three daughters, Christie Baker (Johnny), Hollie Kennedy (Joe), both of Mullins, and Sallie Hinson (Devon Vereen) of Longs; a brother, Randy Hinson (Mary Lynn) of Mullins, five grandchildren, Brock and Savanna Baker, Lauryn Kennedy, and Haven and Baby Easton Vereen, of Longs; two special brothers-in-law, Billy Altman of Mullins and Richard (Linda) Altman of Bonneau; two stepbrothers, Albert Grice (Nancy) of Mullins and Bevan (Leigh Ann) Grice of Fayetteville, and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the chapel of Meares Funeral Home of Mullins with Reverend Jason Brewer officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service. The family will lay Ernie to rest in a private committal service at Red Hill Memorial Gardens.The family would like to thank Ruby Nelson and Sandra P. Phillips for the love and care shown to Ernie throughout his illness.If you would like to remember Ernie, the family suggests that memorials be made in his memory to Mullins Presbyterian Church, 809 Sandy Bluff Road, Mullins, South Carolina 29574.An online guestbook is available at www.mearesfh.com.
